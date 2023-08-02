Ladysmith graduate honored

Rusk County native, Linda Ohlfs Longmore (right), a Class of 1967 graduate of Ladysmith High School, is presented with the AmeriCorps Seniors Volunteer of the Year as a member of Western Dairyland RSVP in Independence.

Outstanding local volunteers, AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers who have gone beyond the call of duty to help Wisconsinites were honored recently with 2023 Governor’s Service Awards. 

Among the recipients is Rusk County native, Linda Ohlfs Longmore, a Class of 1967 graduate of Ladysmith High School. She was presented with the AmeriCorps Seniors Volunteer of the Year as a member of Western Dairyland RSVP in Independence.

