Outstanding local volunteers, AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers who have gone beyond the call of duty to help Wisconsinites were honored recently with 2023 Governor’s Service Awards.
Among the recipients is Rusk County native, Linda Ohlfs Longmore, a Class of 1967 graduate of Ladysmith High School. She was presented with the AmeriCorps Seniors Volunteer of the Year as a member of Western Dairyland RSVP in Independence.
This year, there were 15 individuals and one organization in the state recognized for their outstanding volunteerism and service. Additionally, another 48 AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers were recognized for reaching the milestone of 20 years of service.
They were honored for helping to address serious social needs in their communities. They were highlighted for making significant contributions to Wisconsin with their generous service impacting the lives of many state residents. The honorees’ service addressed critical issues impacting Wisconsin communities throughout the last year, including academic and social support for students, increasing access to health care and cancer screenings, assisting refugees, and filling gaps in support for populations throughout the state.
Lt. Governor Sara Rodriguez congratulated the honorees at the 2023 Governor’s Service Awards, stating that “all of you set an incredible example of what it means to take care of our fellow neighbor and the people in our state.” She continued by saying “recognizing the hard work of dedicated volunteers like yourselves will always be a joy for me. Seeing your efforts and the projects and initiatives that you work on reminds me of my own experience in the Peace Corps after college, and that experience in the Peace Corps helped drive my decision to be a public health nurse, and to pursue a career in service.”
The Governor’s Service Awards are organized by Serve Wisconsin, the state board responsible for supporting the work of AmeriCorps programs and promoting volunteerism throughout the state.
Longmore’s dedication to volunteerism has been unwavering for more than a decade as demonstrated by her invaluable service as an Americorps seniors volunteer with the Western Dairyland RSVP.
Longmore joined the RSVP program in May 2012. Since then, she has undertaken a variety of roles to make a difference, recognizing volunteer opportunities everywhere and stepping in to assist when she is able.
“While many volunteers often focus on one type of service, her service has impacted people in numerous ways, as she has supported efforts to improve student success, address food insecurity, provide medical transportation, conduct free vision screenings for students, keep the community clean, support her local library, and support numerous other events and efforts to bring the community together and assist those in need,” presenters said.
Longmore is a former 4K teacher. Volunteer work and supporting students holds a special place in her heart.
After retiring she continued to provide regular attention and assistance to students by volunteering in the classroom and on the playground. As a result of her service, a significant number of students have been given regular, ongoing, consistent attention and assistance in the classroom over and above that which is available from the teacher. Last fall, when a new 4K teacher started at the school, Longmore also spent time volunteering to help orient the teacher to the new position.
She has also dedicated her time to assisting with vision screenings for students, volunteering at the Independence Public Library and contributing to the “Got Sneakers” program that focuses on providing shoes to children in need.
She was described as an “integral part” of the RSVP Birthday Bay Project since 2012, during which she “diligently packed bags for 40 children each month and regularly donating items for the bags.”
“Linda’s commitment to the community extends beyond her involvement with students,” presenters said. “She has enthusiastically taken on multiple roles in supporting various community initiatives.”
In addition to her volunteer service helping children, Linda has taken on numerous roles supporting the community. She has volunteered to assist those seeking assistance through the local pop-up food pantry and provided medical transportation to help those in need, including taking eyes for transplants from one health care facility to another. She can also be found picking up trash at local parks and around the city welcome sign, as well as participating in the local City Spring Clean-Up event. Wanting to help bring the community together, Linda can even be seen volunteering in costume at their annual Easter and Halloween events, which the local kids have come to expect.
“Furthermore Linda’s desire to bring the community together is evident as she volunteers in costumes at annual Easter and Halloween community events delighting local children who have come to expect her presence,” presenters said.
Tammy Klimek with the Western Dairyland RSVP program explained, “Linda sees volunteer opportunities everywhere and does not limit her service to the activities she engages in through formal groups. She says it is as simple as helping an elderly or disabled person to bag up their groceries, or to assist someone with crossing the street.
According to Klimek, because of Linda’s volunteer efforts, the community in which she lives is a stronger, more united, and healthier place to live.
“We are very fortunate to have Linda as an RSVP volunteer and as a member of our community,” Klimek said.
The Governor’s Service Awards ceremony was held at Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Madison. Lt. Governor Sara Rodriguez opened the ceremony and presented the awards to the 2023 honorees.
