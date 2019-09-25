A tornado which occurred Tuesday evening caused extensive damage to structures in the west portion of the Town of Wheaton in the vicinity of State Hwy 29 in Chippewa County.
The September 24 tornado path began on the eastern edge of Dunn County and traveled into the southwest comer of Chippewa County. It traveled on a diagonal route northeast for 4 to 5 miles. Search and rescue efforts have been completed with no additional injuries to report. Approximately 15 residences experienced significant damage. 13 residences had major damage or were destroyed. Of those 13, four were mobile homes. Volunteers and responders are continuing working on clearing driveways and helping with debris removal.
Preliminary reports indicate that a semi driver was injured following a crash on Hwy 29 which resulted from the tornado. A mobile home in the area was overturned and an occupant was reportedly transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. Several residents who rely on electronic medical devices needed assistance due to power outages.
Responders from Chippewa Fire District and mutual-aid departments worked into the night checking on the welfare of residents and clearing roads. American Red Cross provided canteen services to responders. Chippewa County Highway Department assisted first responders with road clearing.
Numerous trees blocked roads in area and power is out in some neighborhoods this morning. Local roads may still present hazards today.
Homes along 26th Street south of Hwy 29 were significantly damaged. Storage buildings, barns and outbuildings were also damaged or destroyed. Damage assessment will continue this morning.
Residents are encouraged to use care when operating chainsaws and other equipment during the cleanup. Please use caution around any downed power lines or damaged trees. People are often injured during cleanup efforts following storms.
The Town of Wheaton, from 40th Street to the west County Line is restricted to authorized individuals. No volunteers are currently needed. No vehicle parking in the affected area. Property owners in the affected area, not volunteers, who need assistance with debris removal should contact Chippewa County Emergency Management, 715-726-7728.
People wishing to volunteer for debris cleanup after the September 24 tornado in the Town of Wheaton, Chippewa County should report to the Wheaton Fire Station, 3900 38th Street, Elk Mound between 9:00 and 10:00 am on Thursday, Sept. 26. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old. Please dress appropriately. Farm and property owners who are in need of debris removal should call 2-1-1.
