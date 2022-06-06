A convicted sex offender is scheduled to live in Barron County upon his release from prison on Tuesday, June 14.
Gene Lundequam, 69, will be residing at 2412 U.S. 8, Cameron. He is described as a white man with gray hair and blue eyes. He is 5'-9" and 183 pounds.
Lundequam was convicted in February 2019 of attempted 2nd degree sexual assault of a child, and child enticement.
Conditions of his supervision include no unsupervised contact with individuals under the age of 18, not to engage in any relationships without prior agent approval, prohibited from being in places frequented by children and lifetime GPS.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department issued a bulletin on Lundequam's release pursuant to Wisconsin State Statute 301.46 which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender’s release when, in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will enhance public safety, awareness, and protection. The individual who appears on this notification has been convicted of a sex offense. Further, his criminal history places him in a classification level, which reflects the potential to re-offend.
This sex offender has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts. He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass registered offenders will not be tolerated and will be considered a criminal offense, the bulletin from Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald states.
"As a community, this notification provides us with an opportunity to work together by sharing information to enhance the public safety by increasing community awareness regarding this offender and offering positive crime prevention suggestions," the bulletin states. "This notification is not intended to increase fear. It is our belief that an informed public is a safer public."
