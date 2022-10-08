A Spooner man is suspected of a fifth operating under the influence violation in Washburn County early Saturday morning.
Michael O. Swonger, 47, was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol at 4:11 a.m., Oct. 8, on Wis. 70 at Summit Street.
According to the state patrol, a trooper came upon a driver slumped over the steering wheel of a running car that was partially over the curb into a yard on Wis. 70 at Summit Street in Spooner. The trooper observed open intoxicants in the vehicle and a heavy odor of intoxicants emitting from the driver. Swonger refused to perform two of the standard field sobriety tests and also refused to submit to a preliminary breath test.
Swonger was arrested and transported to a local hospital for an evidentiary test of his blood.
He was next taken to the Washburn County Jail.
