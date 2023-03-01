Red Cedar Watershed
Karl

The 11th annual Red Cedar Watershed Conference will feature three keynote speakers and several breakout sessions, including one with two University of Wisconsin-Stout professors.

The conference brings together professionals, educators, activists and residents from around the region to discuss ways to improve water quality within the Red Cedar River watershed, which includes about 40,000 acres of open water and 4,900 miles of waterways in northwestern and west-central Wisconsin. Speakers examine issues related to point- and nonpoint-source pollution.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.