U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) announced his staff will be available for mobile office hours at the times and locations listed below. These office hours give constituents the opportunity to meet with Sen. Johnson’s staff to request assistance with a federal agency or other federal matters.
Kenosha County Office Hours
Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce
600 52nd St., Suite 130, Kenosha, WI 53140
Waushara County Office Hours
155 Front St., Coloma, WI 54930
Green Lake County Office Hours
75 N. Bridge St., Markesan, WI 53946
Dodge County Office Hours
123 S. Forest St., Waupun, WI 53963
Waupaca County Office Hours
120 N. Main St., Marion, WI 54950
Clark County Office Hours
6 Boon Blvd., Neillsville, WI 54456
Biron Village Municipal Center
451 Kahoun Rd., Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
Jackson County Office Hours
Black River Falls City Hall
101 S. 2nd St., Black River Falls, WI 54615
