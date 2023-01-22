The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Dunn County, Wis. that occurred on the evening of Saturday, January 21, 2023.
At approximately 9:08 p.m., law enforcement from Menomonie Police Department, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the University of Wisconsin - Stout Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle near Terrill Road and Bongey Drive in the City of Menomonie. The vehicle involved in the contact was taken during an armed home invasion where it was reported shots were fired. During the traffic stop, law enforcement officers from the Menomonie Police Department and the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office discharged their weapons striking the driver of the vehicle. First aid was rendered but the subject died at the scene.
