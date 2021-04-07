The Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a domestic abuse incident taking place just east of the city of Rice Lake at 2:54 p.m., Monday, April 5.
The report was a possible hostage situation and shots were fired outside the residence. Neighbors did confirm several gunshots were heard at the residence prior to officers’ arrival.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Rice Lake Police Department and the Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team responded.
Phone contact was attempted with no response so the armored vehicle was used to approach the house.
A male subject was taken into custody, without further incident, and is being held in the Barron County Jail.
The female in the residence was also located, interviewed and released.
This case remains under investigation and formal charges are expected by the Barron County District Attorney’s office.
“The case is active at this time so names and addresses are not being released while detectives continue to conduct interviews,” said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
This is the seventh call out for the Barron and Rusk County Emergency Response Team this year. The five year average is six ERT calls per year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.