New Richmond Post Office ceremony

Taking part in the naming ceremony are (from left) New Richmond Postmaster Jennifer Hauck, Scott Peirson, Governor Tony Evers, Bob Peirson, Jim Peirson, John Peirson, New Richmond Mayor Jake Woodford, and Manager Post Office Operations Bradley Koenig.

The Postal Service held a dedication ceremony at the New Richmond Post Office on Friday, Aug. 25, in honor of World War II Purple Heart Awardees and brothers Captain Robert C. Harmon and Private John R. Peirson. 

Captain Robert Harmon, member of the 558th Army Air Corp Squadron, was a B-26 bomber pilot stationed in Britain during WWII. A week before the D-Day invasion of the Normandy coast, and on his 51st mission, Harmon’s plane was shot down over occupied France by German artillery.  First listed as missing-in-action, Harmon was declared officially dead-on May 29, 1945, by the U.S. War Department. In recognition of his valor, Captain Harmon earned 11 oak leaf clusters and was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart.   

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.