A fire badly damaged a home in Barron County early Monday.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call at about 2:30 a.m., Aug. 12, from the homeowner, at 216 30th St., New Auburn, who reported her house was on fire.
The homeowner, Tonia Morrison, 45, was transported with non-life threatening smoke inhalation injuries to an area hospital in Eau Claire.
Damage to the residence is substantial, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Barron County Sheriff’s
Department, New Auburn Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal.
The New Auburn Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance and deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded.
