A Stevens Point woman is facing two charges in Rusk County Circuit Court after she fled from law enforcement while traveling 100 mph.
Lynette A. Simonis, 61, has been charged with one count of attempting to flee or elude an officer and one count of second offense of operating with a restricted controlled substance in the blood. If convicted, Simons could be sentenced to a maximum four years incarceration or $11,100 in fines or both and her driver’s license could be revoked for six months.
Simonis appeared in Rusk County Circuit Court on July 7 for an initial appearance hearing. The court ordered a $2,500 signature bond with the conditions she must maintain absolute sobriety.
According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 20, 2019 at 7:20 p.m. a Rusk County deputy was traveling eastbound on U.S. 8 near Stoker Road when a vehicle traveling westbound approached. The deputies radar indicated the driver was traveling approximately 100 mph.
The deputy turned around and activated his emergency lights and siren. The vehicle continued westbound, slowing slightly through Glen Flora, for 6.3 miles before stopping near the village of Tony.
The deputy had the driver, later identified as Simonis, exit the vehicle and handcuffed her and put her in the squad vehicle.
When asked, Simonis did not know why she was traveling so fast only that she wasn’t sure why and that she didn’t see or hear the emergency lights or siren. Simonis allegedly told the deputy she was coming from Green Bay and on her way to her Stevens Point home. She believed she was on her way to Rhinelander.
The deputy spoke with Simonis’ husband who said the deputy was the third officer who had recently contacted him about his wife, adding that Simonis behavior had recently been erratic and bizarre.
According to the criminal complaint, Simonis consented to perform field sobriety tests and failed. She passed a preliminary breath test. Simonis was transported to Marshfield Medical Center – Ladysmith for an evidentiary blood draw.
At the time of the incident, it was found Simons had THC in her blood.
Simonis was convicted of operating while intoxicated on Sept. 18, 2019 in Crawford County Circuit Court.
Simonis is scheduled to appear in Rusk County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 31.
