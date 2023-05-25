State Park admission stickers required

Rocky Arbor State Park, Memorial Day 2022

 DNR

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds the public to beat the crowds at state park properties this Memorial Day weekend by purchasing their 2023 annual vehicle admission stickers online.

Wisconsin is home to 50 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state biking trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams, 15,000 lakes and hundreds of miles of Lake Michigan and Mississippi River shoreline. There are plenty of opportunities for everyone to find their adventure.

