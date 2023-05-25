Wisconsin is home to 50 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state biking trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams, 15,000 lakes and hundreds of miles of Lake Michigan and Mississippi River shoreline. There are plenty of opportunities for everyone to find their adventure.
A Wisconsin state park and forest vehicle admission sticker is required on all motor vehicles stopping in state parks, forests and recreation areas. Annual vehicle admission stickers offer admission to all state parks and forests for the calendar year. The 2023 vehicle admission stickers are valid through Dec. 31, 2023. An annual admission sticker for Wisconsin residents costs $28.
Visitors must display an annual or daily admission sticker adhered to the vehicle as instructed on the sticker or show proof of purchase upon entrance.
Once you purchase your annual pass online, you can use your email confirmation as proof of purchase and use it immediately until your sticker arrives in the mail. Visitors may print the email receipt and place it on the driver’s side dashboard so that it can be read through the windshield. A vehicle sticker will be mailed directly to you following your online purchase.
Additionally, don't forget to purchase a state trail pass, which is required for all people age 16 or older biking, in-line skating, horseback riding or off-highway motorcycling on specific state trails. A state trail pass is not required for walking or hiking.
Annual trail passes are $25 for residents and non-residents. A $5 state trail day pass is also available. Trail passes can be purchased directly at properties via self-service kiosks, by calling any park property, or directly at a park office or DNR service center.
During Memorial Day Weekend, DNR conservation wardens will be on the Military Ridge State Trail and other popular state trails checking bicyclists for their required trail pass.
