The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now accepting applications for the E-Cycle Wisconsin Electronics Collection Grant for projects that will host an electronics collection site or event in 2023 or the beginning of 2024.
Financial support for additional collection sites and events will make it easier for residents in those areas to recycle unwanted electronics. The DNR will give priority to projects in Florence, Forest, Iron and Marquette counties because they do not have a permanent collection site registered under E-Cycle Wisconsin and did not have a registered collection event during the previous program year.
The application deadline is Friday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m.
Wisconsin’s electronics recycling law, which took effect in 2010, banned many electronics from the trash. It also created E-Cycle Wisconsin, a manufacturer-funded program managed by the DNR that supports a statewide network of electronics collectors and recyclers. Households and schools have recycled more than 370 million pounds of electronics through E-Cycle Wisconsin.
The DNR will award up to $50,000 in grants to businesses, local and tribal governmental bodies, and nonprofits for this round, with the following maximum award amounts:
— Maximum award per collection event: $5,000.
— Maximum award per permanent collection site: $10,000.
In June 2022, the DNR awarded more than $87,000 in grants to 15 electronics collection projects in 13 counties. These projects have improved electronics recycling access and reduced costs for residents in several communities around the state.
“Our first round of grants was really successful, and we’re excited to help more rural communities offer electronics collection to their residents,” said Sarah Murray, DNR E-Cycle Wisconsin Coordinator. “Our goal is to make convenient, affordable electronics recycling available statewide.”
The amount awarded for grants each year is based on available funds electronics manufacturers pay in fees as part of the E-Cycle Wisconsin program. For more information on priority counties, eligible expenses and a link to the application form, visit the DNR's E-Cycle Wisconsin Information for Electronics Collectors webpage at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Ecycle/Collectors.html.
The DNR has an up-to-date, interactive list of E-Cycle Wisconsin collection sites and mail-back programs at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Ecycle. The list allows residents to map nearby collection sites, look up locations by county, and find free trade-in and mail-back programs.
In Rusk County: North Central Recyclers. Site Type: Permanent. N5779 White St. Glen Flora WI 54526-9689. 715-322-4043. Items accepted include: Cell phones, Computer accessories, Computer monitors, DVD players, DVRs, Desktop computers, Desktop printers/printer combos, E-readers, FAX machines, Laptop/netbook/tablet computers, Other electronics *All other consumer electronics and IT equipment, Televisions and VCRs.
