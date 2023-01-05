Electronics

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now accepting applications for the E-Cycle Wisconsin Electronics Collection Grant for projects that will host an electronics collection site or event in 2023 or the beginning of 2024.

Financial support for additional collection sites and events will make it easier for residents in those areas to recycle unwanted electronics. The DNR will give priority to projects in Florence, Forest, Iron and Marquette counties because they do not have a permanent collection site registered under E-Cycle Wisconsin and did not have a registered collection event during the previous program year.

