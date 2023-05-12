Devils Lake State Park

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announces aerial spraying operations will soon take place over four DNR properties to combat spongy moth caterpillars, formerly known as gypsy moth.

Spongy moth caterpillars strip trees of their leaves, potentially killing high-value trees. Spongy moth outbreaks occur every five to 10 years, and this year’s high populations threaten tree defoliation in high-use areas of some state properties.

