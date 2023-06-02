Waters

Whitewater, Whitewater Lake, Fishing, outdoor recreation, summer, summertime fishing, boat, fishing from a boat, boat fishing, lake fishing, outdoors, great outdoors, Wisconsin outdoors, things to do outside, people, friends fishing from boat

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds boaters and anglers to help protect Wisconsin's rivers, streams and lakes during this weekend's Drain Campaign.

The annual Drain Campaign, June 2-4, focuses on the importance for boaters and anglers to always drain their livewells and fish buckets before leaving boat launches and fishing access points. Boat inspectors from Clean Boats, Clean Waters will be at boat launches across the state promoting draining and handing out blue boat towels printed with the “Drain Your Catch” message.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.