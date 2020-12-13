The Taylor County Sheriffs Office dispatch center received a 911 call at 1:20 a.m, Saturday, Dec. 12, about a house on fire in the 1100 block of S. Eight Street in the city of Medford.
The Medford Police Department and Taylor County Sheriff's Office responded, along with the Medford Area Fire Department and Taylor County Ambulance Service.
When officers arrived, they found the attached garage to be fully engulfed in flames and the house was filled with smoke.
The Medford Area Fire Department arrived on scene to extinguish the fire.
After the fire was contained, the Medford Area Fire Department located one deceased subject inside the residence.
The Wisconsin State Fire Marshal's Office was contacted and is assisting the Medford Police Department with the investigation of the cause of the fire.
