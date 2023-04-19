A joint funeral ceremony was held for Chetek Police Department Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel on Saturday, April 15, at Cameron High School.
Cody Kargus, chaplain for the Chetek and Cameron police departments, said the word “hero” is used too often and has lost its meaning in today’s society but, “Not today. Last Saturday, they defined what a hero is,” Kargus declared to a packed high school gymnasium of family members, community members, dignitaries, and law enforcement officers across multiple states. “They died as heroes protecting our community,” Kargus concluded. Those in attendance included Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul, U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden and more than 1,000 members of law enforcement.
Officer Breidenbach, 32, and Officer Scheel, 23, were killed from a shooting incident that took place during a traffic stop on Saturday, April 8. The alleged shooter, Glenn D. Perry, was also killed.
Kargus, a chaplain for Cameron PD and Chetek PD, knew both officers personally and explained the close relationship between the departments and its officers, “Even though they worked for different agencies, they were friends; they worked the same shifts, and often backed each other up,” Kargus explained. “Last Saturday [April 8] was the worst day of my life. I lost my two friends,” he said as he looked down from the podium at Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel’s caskets draped with the red, white and blue.
Kargus thanked law enforcement for coming to support Chetek and Cameron during such a difficult time for both communities, “For all of you who are not from our county, you are our family.”
While praying, Kargus asked, “Is there any sorrow as deep as the loss of a loved one?” He added, “We may not have answers as to why this happened, but we do have hope that is found in [God].”
Barron County has endured an unspeakable hardship Kargus said, but through these tragic events, Cameron and Chetek have shined because we love and care for one another.”
Kargus noted there are many words to describe Scheel, but “The one word I want to use today to describe Hunter, is love,” Kargus stated. Kargus explained Scheel’s love for his family, the PD and the National Guard, “He was so excited to join the National Guard. If he could have enlisted as a nine-year-old, he would have because he loved to protect.” One of Scheels aspirations was to become a police officer. Kargus told those in attendance about a video that had been circulating on social media when Scheel was sprayed in the face with mace during the academy, the instructor asked Scheel why he wanted to be an officer, “It’s my dream,” Scheel exclaimed. “He loved it. He loved his job as protector, courtesy of the red, white and blue,” Kargus explained.
“He was so eager and so young.” Kargus recalled meeting Scheel for the first time when he was hired at Cameron PD. “The first night I spent with him, all we talked about was hunting and fishing and doing things in the outdoors with his grandpa. When I left his squad [car], I thought ‘Hunter’ was absolutely a perfect name for him.”
Kargus said without a doubt, “Scheel loved his family, his department and his military comrades.
Mark Clements, Hunter’s cousin, shared what Scheel was like, “The heart on this kid, I don’t know how it could fit in his body or in this room. Clement added, “He was a protector at home and at work.”
Scheel’s sister Audrey, discussed what it was like having him as a brother and described him as confident, strong and fearless. “When I think of Hunter, I see his contagious smile that he would give to anyone he met along the way,” Audrey explained. “Little did he know, it was that smile that changed lives.” She continued, “I cry and cry, knowing I will never get to see that smile again.” She described that the pain she feels is unexplainable and can be felt physically and mentally when she visits the memories of her brother. “I know he’s smiling, and he’s proud. I know he is proud of having Emily’s back,” Audrey Scheel concluded.
Scheel’s partner, Camryn Gosdeck, stepped to the podium and shared her gratitude to those who attended the service. She read Psalm 23 and discussed her and Scheel’s connection, “Hunter and I shared many things in common, but something we both shared was our love and our passion for the Lord.” The couple were to be engaged in May, as Scheel was able to save up enough money for an engagement ring.
Cameron Police Chief Adam Steffen said, “I was blessed with getting to lead Hunter. They [Emily] [Hunter] performed their job with dignity, respect and professionalism.”
Chetek Police Chief Ron Ambrozaitis shared with the crowd how Breidenbach had come to the Chetek Police Department. He described an eager young woman sitting at the edge of her seat holding her submission packet. He said he immediately recognized her last name, as her father Robert Breidenbach, used to be chief of police for Chetek PD. “I knew somehow, I had to make this girl part of the Chetek Police Department.” Ambrozaitis noted there was no doubt about her qualifications, but there were other applicants for the job.
Ambrozaitis said he spoke with the other applicants and saved Breidenbach for last, drawing out the suspense for her. He knew she would be excited once she found out. “I told her to meet me outside, behind the garage and told her,” Ambrozaitis reminisced. “From then on, the excitement at Chetek Police Department began,” Ambrozaitis said.
The Chetek PD Chief said Breidenbach loved children and worked with the Internet Crimes Against Children task force (ICAC). Ambrozaitis said Breidenbach wanted to attend the Detective Academy, so he sent her. However, Ambrozaitis said she was the spearhead for the PD’s implementation of a therapy K-9. “For two years the girls at the PD wanted a therapy dog, and I said, ‘Oh no, that’s not good,’” Ambrozaitis recalled. But with some coaxing, Ambrozaitis slowly warmed up to the idea. “I had no doubt who the handler was going to be,” Ambrozaitis said.
Officer Breidenbach was told that there was no room in the budget to bring on a therapy dog. So, she worked with the community to crowdfund the animal. “She raised $18,000 in four months,” Ambrozaitis recalled, “We only needed about six.”
Officer K-9 Grizz was at the ceremony and was seen with his Chetek PD family.
Chief Ambrozaitis noted that Breidenbach didn’t have any children of her own but her fiancé Shane Scribner’s four daughters were like her own children.
Ambrozaitis thanked Breidenbach’s family for having such a wonderful person who he had the opportunity to know.
The Chetek PD Chief concluded that when the department hires someone to fill her position, “They will have some big shoes to fill.”
Chief Ambrozaitis encouraged the law enforcement community, “Emily would want us to stay strong and finish our mission.” Ambrozaitis concluded, “She would want us to be the best law enforcement officers we can be. To be the best family leaders and the best community leaders.”
Rev. Kargus characterized Breidenbach’s legacy, “Her legacy is that she cared.”
Chetek Mayor Jeff Martin spoke to the audience during the service, “Evil is not a philosophical concept; it is real.” Martin added, “As long as there is evil, we need officers. We’ve lost a member of our family.” Martin concluded, “It’s a dangerous world out there, and we will always need people like Emily [and Hunter] to suit up and protect us.”
Kargus encouraged those in attendance that evil can be overcome with good.
Both police officers’ badge numbers were retired during the police honors ceremony that took place in the high school parking lot after the service. The police honors ceremony included a 21-gun salute, bagpipes and taps.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is in charge of the investigation into the shooting. Further details have not been released.
