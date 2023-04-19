Slain officers

Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach, 32, and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel, 23, were slain in the line of duty during a traffic stop on Saturday, April 8.

A joint funeral ceremony was held for Chetek Police Department Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel on Saturday, April 15, at Cameron High School.

Cody Kargus, chaplain for the Chetek and Cameron police departments, said the word “hero” is used too often and has lost its meaning in today’s society but, “Not today. Last Saturday, they defined what a hero is,” Kargus declared to a packed high school gymnasium of family members, community members, dignitaries, and law enforcement officers across multiple states. “They died as heroes protecting our community,” Kargus concluded. Those in attendance included Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul, U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden and more than 1,000 members of law enforcement.

