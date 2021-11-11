The Chippewa County Board approved Resolution 50-21 and Ordinance 04-21 on Tuesday, Nov. 9, which adopts new redistricting maps and supervisory districts effective with the April 2022 County Board Supervisor election.
As a result of the new maps the size of the county board will increase from 15 supervisory districts to 21 supervisory districts as approved via Resolution 30-21.
There was a delay in the counties receiving data from the U.S. Census Bureau, which significantly impacted the redistricting process.
"I want to thank the members of the Redistricting Committee and the Technical Committee for all of their hard work in preparing the maps and for meeting the aggressive and condensed timeline. I also want to thank the municipalities for their cooperation and understanding as we all worked to accomplish the goal, Chippewa County Board Chairman Dean Gullickson said in a prepared statement.
The timeline for the 2022 Chippewa County Board election is indicated below.
— December 1, 2021 Individuals can start taking out nomination papers
— December 24, 2021 Deadline to submit non-candidacy papers to the County Clerk’s office
— January 4, 2022 Deadline to submit completed nomination papers to the County Clerk’s office
— February 15, 2022 Spring primary – if needed
— April 5, 2022 Election Day – vote for County Board Supervisors
— April 19, 2022 County Board meeting – oath of office administered to County Board Supervisors
Anyone interested in serving on the Chippewa County Board should contact Jackie Sadler, Chippewa County Clerk, at jsadler@co.chippewa.wi.us or 715-726-7985 for additional details and to obtain the required paperwork.
The Chippewa County’s website has maps of the supervisory districts and the population of each. Go to www.co.chippewa.wi.us/about-us/county-board-supervisors.
