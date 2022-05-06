A Curtiss man died, Thursday, after sustaining injuries while working on a large farm tractor.
The Taylor County Sheriff's Department, reported Eli Mullet, 51, became trapped under a large tractor tire he was servicing inside of a machine shed.
The accident happened just after 11 a.m., May 5, on a farm in the town of Little Black.
Responders were unsuccessful in attempts to revive the man and pronounced him dead at the scene.
