A registered sex offender will be homeless upon release next Tuesday in Chippewa County.
William R. Starck, 38, is scheduled for release on Oct. 4. He is described as a white man, 5'-9" weighing 220 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair. He was born Oct. 7, 1983.
Starck was convicted on three counts of 3rd degree sexual assault on March 7, 2011.
The Chippewa County Sex Offender Notification Committee has determined that a Level III notification would be undertaken in regard to the community placement of Starck. As of his release date, Stark will return to Chippewa County and at this time he does not have a permanent address in Chippewa County.
Starck has served the majority of time imposed on him by the courts and will be supervised by the Department of Corrections until October of 2034. His conditions of supervision will prohibit him from any unsupervised contact with minors; no contact with his victims and not to consume drugs. He is restricted from being on the property of any schools, parks or day care centers. He is to comply with standard sex offender rules/requirements; GPS monitoring; face-to-face contact with Law Enforcement requirement; and a lifetime registrant of WI Sex Offender Registration Program.
In event Starck is in violation concerning the above restrictions, call Law Enforcement immediately — the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department at 715-726-7700, the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections at 715-738-3208 or simply dial 911.
