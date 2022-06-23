The Wisconsin Department of Justice through the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office issued a missing endangered person alert, Thursday, for an Ettrick man.
Derek Joseph Stawarz, 28, was last seen at 8 a.m., Tuesday, June 14, at Lassek Court, town of Seymour, Eau Claire.
Stawarz is described as a white man, 5'11, 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, an orange/red t-shirt and carrying a sweatshirt. He wears prescribed glasses and has a tattoo between his shoulder blades.
The vehicle he was driving was abandoned and recovered in Eau Claire County along with his cell phone, wallet, and keys. A missing person's report was filed with the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office.
If you have any information pertaining to this alert, contact the issuing law enforcement agency shown above at:
Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department, Detective Mike Anderson, 715-538-4351 or michael.anderson@co.trempealeau.wi.us.
For emergencies call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.