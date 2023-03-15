Judge

A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, sitting in Madison, returned the following indictment on Wednesday, March 15. 

In related cases charged in separate indictments, two individuals, one from Barron County and one from Burnett County, have been charged with engaging in fraud schemes to defraud the St. Croix Chippewa Housing Authority, a tribal agency of the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin.

