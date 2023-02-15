This has been an interesting winter here in the Northwoods. Heavy snow and ice have caused hardship for many people, but also for the trees which must bear the weight of this load. Weasels and other living beings beneath the snow, however, are thriving.
With the lengthening days brightening this intensely white world, the luxuriant shades of green and intricate and infinite patterns of Nature that we behold while on our field trips make for pleasant daydreams. So here to encourage these daydreams are this year’s natural history field trips, which are sponsored by the Extension Program of the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University near Hayward, Wisconsin.
Details regarding each field trip will be forthcoming as the time draws nearer. Registration will open on the 15th day of the month prior to the field trip.
It will be a pleasure to once again explore the wonders of Nature with you or, if this is your first time, to bid you welcome! None of the field trips this year are handicapped-accessible.
May 13 (Sat.) — Hardwood Forest Salad Bar
May 31 (Weds.) — Juniper Bluff.
June 28 (Weds.) — Houghton Falls.
July 5 (Weds.) — Copper Falls.
July 19 (Weds.) — Brule/St. Croix Boardwalk.
Aug. 16 (Weds.) — Little Falls/Slough Gundy.
Sept. 23 (Sat.) — Blue Hills Felsenmeer
Oct. 7 (Sat.) — Pipestone Creek/Black Bear.
Oct. 14 (Sat.) — Morgan Falls/St. Peter’s Dome.
