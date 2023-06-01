Roche a Cri State Park
Meister, Molly

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites the public to celebrate two Wisconsin state park milestones this weekend. Roche-A-Cri State Park will be celebrating its 75th anniversary and the Bearskin State Trail is celebrating its 50th anniversary on Saturday, June 3.

The Bearskin State Trail, with endpoints in Minocqua and Tomahawk, was converted from a rail line to a multi-use trail in 1973. Stop by the trailhead in Minocqua on June 3 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. to meet with DNR staff and the Minocqua Chamber of Commerce for treats and fun. The Bearskin State Trail is a 21.5-mile four-season recreation trail and is known for passing through scenic Northwoods beauty.

