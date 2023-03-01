The Price County Sheriff's Department is investigating an incident involving counterfeit money.
The Price County Sheriff's Department is investigating an incident involving counterfeit money.
Two suspects were taken into custody and a search warrant was conducted in the Township of Worcester, said Sheriff Brian Schmidt.
The suspects are being investigated in Price County, as well as throughout the state of Wisconsin regarding passing counterfeit U.S. currency.
The suspects are known to pass $20 and $50 bills.
The serial number on the counterfeit US $20 bill is JE 28112820 G.
The serial number on the counterfeit US $50 bill is JJ 28129343 A.
If you have received one of these counterfeit bills, please contact your local law enforcement agency or Price County Deputy Taylor Drake at (715)339-3011.
Please be mindful to inspect all money you receive.
