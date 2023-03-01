A series of community town hall meetings in Chippewa County will be held during the March and April to help raise awareness about the dangers of meth use.
Each FREE event will feature:
Sessions are planned:
Wednesday, March 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chippewa Falls High School
Cafeteria
Wednesday, March 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Stanley-Boyd High School Library
Wednesday, March 29, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Cornell HS/MS School Library
Wednesday, April 5th, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bloomer Middle School Cafeteria
Wednesday, April 19th, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chippewa High School Cafeteria
For more information, contact Chippewa County Criminal Justice Services Director Rose Baier at 715-726-7798 or baler@co.chippewa.wi.us.
