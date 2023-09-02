Fentanyl test strips grants

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is expanding its commitment to ending drug overdoses and related harms. Grants have been awarded to 15 county, municipal, nonprofit, and tribal nation agencies to make life-saving resources more available in communities with a high need through vending machines in public places stocked with free fentanyl test strips and NARCAN, a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose. 

All Wisconsin county and municipal government agencies, nonprofits, and tribal nations were invited to apply for a portion of the nearly $1 million in funding designated for this program. The grant recipients are:

