The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force today announced Bryan N. Neuswanger, 39, was arrested in Grantsburg on Friday, Oct. 8, on suspicion of causing mental harm to a child and exposing harmful material to a child.
Neuswanger is a teacher at Hayward Center for Individualized Learning Virtual Charter School in Hayward. The HACIL website lists him as a science teacher.
Law enforcement interviewed and arrested Neuswanger following reports he exposed harmful material to a child. Law enforcement simultaneously executed a search warrant at Neuswanger’s residence in rural Sawyer County.
Neuswanger was booked at the Burnett County Jail.
If you or anyone you know may have any information to assist in this investigation, call the Grantsburg Police Department at 715-463-2405.
This investigation is being led by the ICAC Task Force at DOJ and is assisted by the Grantsburg Police Department, the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, The Wisconsin State Patrol, ICAC Task Force Victim Services and the Office of School Safety.
