The Barron County Sheriff’s Department arrested Duane Wisner, 58, of Cameron, on Thursday, Aug. 11, for Possession of Child Pornography after a several month investigation with the Department of Criminal Investigation.
Wisner was charged Aug. 12 in Barron County Court with Possession of Child Pornography and given a $5,000 signature bond and released with the condition that he not use the internet unless at work.
