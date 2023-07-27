The Internet Discount Finder website was launched this week to help Wisconsin households find and access affordable internet. The new tool can assist in finding free and discounted internet service available to eligible Wisconsin residents.

“We’re proud our investments are helping more than 395,000 homes and businesses get new or improved broadband services, but we know that cost continues to be a major barrier for folks and families across the state,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “This tool is just one more way we can help close the digital divide in our state and make sure high-speed internet is accessible and affordable for our kids to learn, for families to get connected to resources like healthcare, and for employers and workers to keep our economy growing.”

