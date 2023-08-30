These are the Rusk County Real Estate Transactions recorded with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue from Aug. 1-15.
Town of Atlanta
Bennor Road. James A. Yarnold, Pine, Colo., to Jonathan W. & Krystal D. Jenneman, Bruce. $32,500. Warranty/Condo Deed Org Sale.
N5378 Norwegian Road. Michael P. O’Connor, Shakopee, Minn., to The Peabody Trust U/A Dated 7-21-2023, Shakopee, Minn. $91,000. Quit Claim Deed Transfer to Selves As Trustees of Their Living Trust.
Town of Big Bend
W13278 Goose Lake Ln. Jacqueline M. Johnson, Northcourt, Mich., to David L. & Jacqueline M. Johnson, Northcourt, Mich. $50,000. Quit Claim Deed Adding Spouse.
W13278 Goose Lake Ln. John M. Jr. Donahue, Eau Claire, to David L. & Jacqueline M. Johnson, Northcourt, Mich. $50,000. Land Contract Org Sale.
Town of Dewey
Hwy 8. Anthony C. Arts, Tony, to Melissa A. Morse, Milton, Fla. $181,300. Quit Claim Deed Gift.
County Road I. Susan Jane Dennen Living Trust Agreement Dated October 1,1996, Buffalo Grove, Ill., to Alfred J., Jr. Schaffhauser, Hubertus. $150,000. Other Org Sale.
Town of Flambeau
Martha M. Sanville, St. Louis, Minn., to David M. Sanville, Elk Mound. $49,200. Quit Claim Deed Gift.
W8164 Cemetery Road, Ladysmith, Wi 54848. Harry Blaisdell, Ladysmith, to Troll Hauven, LLC, Ladysmith. $17,700. Quit Claim Deed Quit Claim Deed to LLC.
Town of Grant
Port Arthur Road. Amy E. Damrau, Prentice, to James Dean Samplawski, Terlton, Okla. $22,900. Warranty/Condo Deed Org Sale.
Town of Grow
N2559 Market Road. Conrath Quality Meats, LLC A/K/A Conrath Quality Meats LLC to LMG Holdings LLC, Rice Lake. $569,300. Warranty/Condo Deed Org Sale.
Town of Hawkins
Vacant Land Off Homestead Road. Heartwood Forestland Fund Vi, LLC, Chapel Hills, N.C., to Great Lakes Rural Nmtc Forestlands, LLC, Chapel Hills, N.C. $13,037,736. Warranty/Condo Deed Contribution of Real Estate to Wholly-Owned Single-Member LLC With No Change In Beneficial Ownership.
Town of Hubbard
Nail Creek Road. Jarrad Hannack, Winter, to H2 Acres, LLC, A Wisconsin Limited Liability Company, Winter. $294,000. Quit Claim Deed From Members to LLC.
Town of Marshall
Range Line Road. Merle and Luella Martin, Conrath, to Jesse D. Martin, Conrath. $114,000. Warranty/Condo Deed Org Sale.
Town of Murry
N9685 Hwy 40. Jesse J. Shimko, Bruce, to James Conrad & Mara Shimko, Exeland. $76,000. Quit Claim Deed Gift.
Town of Richland
N5188 Hwy 73, Glen Flora, Wi 54526. Jeffery R. Ford, Hawkins, to Robert Haas, Washburn. $72,500. Warranty/Condo Deed Org Sale.
Town of Rusk
W16346 Hogsback Rd. James A. Simko, Jr., Addison, Ill., to The James A. Simko, Jr. Declaration of Trust Dated April 18, 2023, Addison, Ill. $0. Warranty/Condo Deed Transfer to Trust.
Fire No. 0048. James A. Simko, Jr., Addison, Ill., to James A. Simko, Jr. Declaration of Trust Dated April 18, 2023. Addison, Ill. $0. Warranty/Condo Deed Transfer to Trust.
N207 Park Ln. New Auburn Sandra Seilheimer, New Auburn, to Sunny’s Clear Lake Resort, LLC. $662,000. Other Amendment to Land Contract.
Town of South Fork
N8017 Cty Hwy M. William J. Krupp, Phillips, to William J. & Nicole Krupp, Phillips. $170,000. Quit Claim Deed Adding Spouse.
Town of Stubbs
N4506 Gureski Ln. Jonathon W. Runstrom, Bruce, to Jonathon W. & Samantha J. Runstrom, Bruce. $103,200. Quit Claim Deed Adding Spouse.
N4697 Norwegian Rd. Mary P. Thull, Minneapolis, Minn., to Robert L. Thull, Minneapolis, Minn. $36,500. Other Termination of Life Estate Interest.
Town of Thornapple
N3811 Bryant Road. Debora Delarosa, Bruce, to Raul and Debora Ann Delarosa, Bruce. $135,700. Quit Claim Deed Adding Spouse.
Peterson Rd. Estate of Wesley L. Thompson, Wauseca, Minn., to Nathan T. McKeeth, Eau Claire. $122,500. Other Org Sale.
Peterson Rd. Kathleen A. Mandery, Rochester, Minn., to Nathan T. McKeeth, Eau Claire. $122,500. Warranty/Condo Deed Org Sale.
Town of True
N5496 County Rd B. Phillip Schmidt, Glen Flora, to Schmidt Properties Management, LLC, Glen Flora. $143,200. Quit Claim Deed Transfer to LLC.
W4094 U.S. Hwy 8. Daniel L. & Kim M Bates, Cadott, to James L & Nancee Bennett, Glen Flora. $220,000. Warranty/Condo Deed Org Sale.
Town of Washington
Windmill Rd. Delbert & Georgeann Lynch, Holcombe, to Eugene & Heidi Lynch, Holcombe. $1,000. Other Correction.
N822 Flowing Waters Lane. Chris F. and Lynn R. Diederich, Oak Park Heights, Ill., to Michael A. and Laura M. Biel, Durand. $80,000. Warranty/Condo Deed Org Sale.
Town of Wilkinson
Gordon Road. James H. Becker, Danbury, to James H. Becker Trust Dated August 9, 2023, Danbury. $16,700. Other Grantor Trust.
County Highway F. Kenneth A. and Debra J. Bartels, Bruce, to Bradley K. Bartels, Weyerhaeuser. $180,500. Warranty/Condo Deed Gift.
Town of Willard
N650 Highway 27. Kenneth R. Retzlaff, Conrath, to Thomas William & Diana Lynn Yaklin, Holcombe, $30,000. Warranty/Condo Deed Org Sale.
N650 Highway 27, Kenneth R. Retzlaff, Conrath, to Kenneth R. Retzlaff, Conrath. $28,600. Quit Claim Deed Merging Parcel Numbers.
N702 Highway 27, Conrath, Wi 54731, Rona M. Hoehn, St. James, Minn., to Brittany Bennett, Conrath. $26,200. Warranty/Condo Deed Deed Satisfaction Land Contract.
Vl. Dennis G. Wood, Conrath, to Dave Olstad, Blair. $36,000. Warranty/Condo Deed Org Sale.
Joe’s Road. The Bennett Family Living Trust Dated January 19, 2009, Conrath, to Troy E. & Margaret L. Bennett, Conrath. $7,000. Other Gift
Village of Bruce
622 N Blackburn St. Howard J. Collins, Bruce, to Howard J. & Kimberly Collins, Bruce. $60,800. Quit Claim Deed Add Spouse to Title.
Village of Glen Flora
Thatcher Rd. Earl I. A/K/A Earl Wadewitz, Ladysmith, to Loe Moo Properties, LLC, Sheldon. $295,000. Warranty/Condo Deed Deed Satisfaction Land Contract.
Village of Tony
Linden Street. Christopher & Tracy Johnson, Carrollton, Ga., to Jeffrey Wayne & Beth Ann Hurlebaus, Tony. $118,000. Warranty/Condo Deed Org Sale.
Village of Weyerhaeuser
W14338 Railway Avenue. Mary A. Christorf, Weyerhaeuser, to James R. Christorf, Weyerhaeuser. $65,000. Other Termination of Decedent’s Interest.
City of Ladysmith
516 Lake Avenue E. Allen R. & Rosemary A. Warwick, Ladysmith, to Xzavier T. Merrill, Ladysmith. $129,900. Warranty/Condo Deed Org Sale.
1202 Fairway Dr. E. William J. Griglak, Ladysmith, to William J. Griglak and Janet T. Griglak Revocable Trust Dated August 1, 2023, Ladysmith. $190,700. Quit Claim Deed to Trust.
1301 Northridge Dr. Brian L. Niepow, Glen Flora, to Allen F. Kenyon, Ladysmith. $189,000. Warranty/Condo Deed Org Sale.
802 Lake Avenue E. Heidi A. Birdsill, Mountain, to Riley James Loper, Ladysmith. $174,900. Warranty/Condo Deed Org Sale.
405 Phillips Avenue E. Brian John Rogers, Onalaska, to Robert J. Barna $170,000. Warranty/Condo Deed Org Sale.
1502 Northridge Dr. Kevin and Natalie Ponsler, Tomahawk, to Aaron & Abigail Parpart, Ladysmith. $249,000. Warranty/Condo Deed Org Sale.
818 Pederson Avenue W. The Revocable Living Trust Agreement of Billie C. Jaakola Dated March 6, 2017, Superior, to Joseph E Brost, Thorp. $42,500. Warranty/Condo Deed Org Sale.
818 Pederson Avenue W. Douglas E. Pavlik, Ladysmith, to Joseph E. Brost, Thorp. $42,500. Warranty/Condo Deed Org Sale.
