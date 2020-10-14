Law enforcement officials believe they may have disrupted a burglary ring operating across four northwoods counties following recent multiple arrests northwest of Hayward.
Sawyer County Sheriff's deputies assisted by the city of Hayward Police and the LCO Police Department responded to a 911 call at 3:01 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 8, of a burglary in progress at the Blackiron Bar and Grill, 12131W State Highway 77 in the town of Spider Lake.
Arriving deputies learned there were possibly two suspects wearing masks attempting to break into the bar. The two fled on foot into the woods when the owner arrived.
Other responding deputies observed a vehicle leaving the area and later located the vehicle parked on a nearby road. Questioning of the occupants of the vehicle determined they were involved with the burglary and were attempting to pick up the two suspects that fled from the bar.
Deputies were able learn the identities of the two suspects who fled which led to their arrest.
Arrested were Larry J. Rush, 65, of Park Falls, and Steven G. Martin, 28, of Success, Ariz. Both men are facing possible charges of burglary to building or dwelling, possession of burglarious tools, carrying a concealed weapon, criminal damage to property, theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies also arrested Vicki A. Hirtreiter, 56, of Park Falls. Hirtreiter was charged with party to the crime of burglary to a building or dwelling, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of burglarious tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The burglary is currently under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office. The arrest of the suspects has assisted and is likely associated with other burglary investigations in Sawyer, Ashland, Price and Iron counties.
