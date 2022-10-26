The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) today announced that this upcoming Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day. 140 events are planned across Wisconsin on Saturday, October 29, 2022, where Wisconsinites are encouraged to dispose of unwanted and unused medications.

“You can help with the fight against the opioid epidemic by safely disposing of your unused and unwanted medications,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “This fall, I encourage everyone to clean out their medicine cabinet and bring their unwanted medications to a Drug Take Back event or to a permanent drug drop box in their area.”

