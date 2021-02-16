The Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, from a homeowner on the west side of Silver Lake reporting a truck crashed on the shoreline of his property.
Deputies from the sheriff’s department, along with the Wisconsin DNR, were already on the lake searching the area and responded to the scene.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered the body of the missing person, Ben Jacobson, deceased along with his truck that crashed into an embankment and brush.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of Ben’s family and friends," Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said. "We would also like to the thank everyone from family, friends, snowmobilers, pilots that flew the area and countless others that helped us during this search even with the dangerous temperatures."
