The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, will be stepping up traffic enforcement during the remainder of 2022 through September 2023.

The Sheriff’s Office will work with the Chippewa Falls police department, Cadott, Cornell and Stanley police departments to increase patrol efforts and crack down on those that choose to operate without a seatbelt. The sheriff’s office along with other participating agencies have received a $50,000 Federal Seatbelt Enforcement Grant from the Bureau of Transportation Safety that will cover the expense of the extra patrol efforts.

