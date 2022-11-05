The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, will be stepping up traffic enforcement during the remainder of 2022 through September 2023.
The Sheriff’s Office will work with the Chippewa Falls police department, Cadott, Cornell and Stanley police departments to increase patrol efforts and crack down on those that choose to operate without a seatbelt. The sheriff’s office along with other participating agencies have received a $50,000 Federal Seatbelt Enforcement Grant from the Bureau of Transportation Safety that will cover the expense of the extra patrol efforts.
“Our goal as Law Enforcement is ZERO in Wisconsin when it comes to traffic Fatalities,” says Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk. “Lack of Seatbelt use is one of the primary factors contributing to fatalities in traffic crashes. It is far more likely you will be injured in a crash if you are not wearing your seatbelt. It’s really pretty easy - buckle up, don’t drive above the speed limit, be attentive and don’t drive if you are impaired.” With the increase of Traffic during the upcoming Holiday season it is critical that you leave yourself enough time to travel safely.
During the months of October and November Patrols will be out Oct. 28 and Nov. 1. Additional patrols will be announced for the month of November at a later date.
