A person of interest in a suspected heroin overdose in Barron County was arrested on a probation warrant hours after law enforcement issued a bulletin seeking information on his whereabouts.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a possible overdose at a residence just east of Rice Lake at 11:12 p.m., Wednesday, July 6.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with Rice Lake Fire Department, MMC Ambulance and Lifelink Helicopter responded.
Lifesaving measures were attempted on Crystal Braden, 32, but were unsuccessful. Braden was pronounced dead at the scene of what the Barron County Sheriff's Department is classifying as a drug overdose of, most likely, heroin.
This incident remains under investigation.
The Barron County Drug Unit is investigating and looking to speak with a person of interest that fled the scene as lifesaving measures were being conducted.
Law enforcement arrested Chris Skar, 37, of Rice Lake, around noon on Friday, July 8, on a probation warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.