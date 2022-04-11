The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has identified highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial poultry flock in Barron County.
DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) are working with animal health officials on a joint incident response. Birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent spread of the disease.
This is Wisconsin’s fourth detection of HPAI among domestic flocks. In an effort to prevent spread of the disease, DATCP issued an order on Thursday, April 7 immediately suspending poultry shows and exhibits through May 31, 2022. Poultry owners are asked to continue using strong biosecurity practices and, when possible, move their birds indoors.

HPAI-Positive Premises
County
|Date
|# of Poultry
|Operation
|Status
|Jefferson
|3/14/22
|2,757,767
|Commercial poultry
|Depopulated
|Rock
|4/1/22
|22
|Non-commercial poultry
|Depopulated
|Racine
|4/7/22
|204
|Non-commercial poultry
|Depopulated
|Barron
|4/8/22
|46,507
|Commercial poultry
|Depopulated
To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, contact DATCP at (608) 224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekends).
Signs of HPAI in infected birds include:
— Sudden death without clinical signs
— Lack of energy or appetite
— Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs
— Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs
— Difficulty breathing
— Runny nose, coughing, sneezing
— Stumbling or falling down
— Diarrhea
Disease Basics
AI, or bird flu, is a virus that infects domestic poultry, such as chickens, turkeys, pheasants, quail, ducks, geese, and wild birds, particularly waterfowl. Direct contact with infected birds, contaminated objects or equipment, and aerosol (short distances) can spread the virus, which is found in feces, saliva, and respiratory secretions.
AI viruses are divided into two groups — highly pathogenic (HPAI) and low pathogenic (LPAI) — based on the ability of the virus to produce disease and the severity of the illness it can cause. HPAI spreads rapidly and has a high death rate in birds. LPAI causes minor illness and occurs naturally in migratory waterfowl.
There are many strains of AI, many of which show little or no visible signs of illness and pose no threat to public health. Each year new strains of AI may appear throughout the world.
Prevention
Biosecurity is a set of practices designed to reduce the risk of spreading disease from sick birds to healthy ones. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recommends adding these practices to your routine:
Restrict access to your property, and keep your birds away from other birds.
Keep a designated pair of shoes to wear around your birds, wash clothing after visiting your birds, and use disinfectants correctly.
Clean and disinfect cages, poultry equipment, and car tires after visiting a farm store, poultry swap, or other location where birds are present.
Keep new birds separate from your flock for 30 days; quarantine returning birds from the rest of your flock after visiting a poultry swap, exhibition, or other event.
Do not share equipment or supplies with others. If you must, disinfect it first.
Wash hands before and after bird handling.
