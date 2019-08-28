Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a one-vehicle crash northwest of Cornell in Chippewa County that killed a Bloomer man.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office responded at 11:23 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28, to a reported single vehicle crash in the 24000 block of county CC in the town of Cleveland, Chippewa County.
According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department, arriving deputies located a single vehicle on its roof in the west ditch of County CC north of 240th Avenue. An adult man was found dead in the west ditch near the vehicle.
The victim was later identified as Paul D. Schwab, 50, of Bloomer.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department stated in a release Schwab was alone in the vehicle and southbound on County CC north of 240th Avenue. The vehicle entered the west ditch at a high rate of speed. The vehicle overturned coming to rest in the west ditch, ejecting Schwab.
The crash occurred between the evening hours of Tuesday, Aug, 27, and early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Alcohol is suspected as being a contributing factor in the crash, the sheriff’s office stated.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Cornell Fire and Rescue and Chippewa County Coroner’s Office responded.
