A sex offender is being released from prison to live in Barron County.
Romaine A. Quinn, 54, will live at 2285 10-1/8th St., Rice Lake. He is required to maintain lifetime GPS.
He was convicted in March 2015 of two counts of third degree sexual assault of a 13-year-old victim.
This sex offender has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts. He is NOT wanted by law enforcement at this time.
His criminal history places him in a classification level, which reflects the potential to re-offend.
Conditions of Supervision include no unsupervised contact with individuals under the age of 18, not to engage in any relationships without prior agent approval, prohibited from being in places frequented by children, absolute sobriety and no alcohol, drugs, paraphernalia, or bars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.