Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting comments through March 20 for a proposed special pesticide registration. The special registration may help growers reduce early and late blight.

The proposed special registration is for Bravo Ultrex, Bravo WeatherStik, and Bravo Zn which all contain the active ingredient chlorothalonil and are registered by ADAMA. These products are currently registered for use on potatoes, but the special registration will allow additional applications to provide coverage for the full growing season. This may help extend protection long enough to control blight both early and late in the season, as well as botrytis vine rot and black dot.

