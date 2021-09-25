The Cumberland Police Department issued an endangered missing person alert Friday night, through the Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Alert Network.
Hailey A. Anderson, 43, Cumberland, is a white female, 5’-4” and 150 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a sweatshirt and jeans.
Hailey’s phone was active, Friday, Sept. 24, around 3:30 p.m., near Luck, Wisconsin. Keep an eye out for her vehicle.
She was last seen leaving the Turtle Lake Casino, around 7:53 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 16.
Missing Person Alert Full text: Cumberland Police Department is attempting to check the welfare of Hailey A Anderson, date of birth 5/16/1978. Hailey has not made contact with her friends, family, or children since 9/16/2021 and usually has contact with them daily. She was last physically seen on 9/16/2021 at 7:53 PM leaving the casino in Turtle Lake, heading eastbound on HWY 8. Hailey's phone has been turned off since 9/16/2021 but last pinged to Cumberland. Hailey has friends and family in Minnesota. She was supposed to be traveling to Hibbing, MN but never made it to her destination. On the date she went missing, she made a frantic phone call to a friend stating her boyfriend had hit her, ended contact and has not been heard from since. She operates a 1998 Honda CR-V, red in color, with Wisconsin registration ALH-2987. Hailey is currently listed as a missing person. If your department has made contact with Hailey Anderson since 9/16/2021 or you have any information regarding her or her vehicle, please contact Chief Heather Wolfe at 715-418-9240.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.