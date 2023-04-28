Judge

A St. Croix County jury convicted former Burnett County Assistant District Attorney Daniel Steffen on Thursday, April 27, with three counts of representations depicting nudity.

The complaint alleged Steffen created recordings of himself engaged in sexual activity with two separate victims at his Polk County home in 2018. The complaint further alleges that the victims told investigators that the recordings were made without their knowledge or consent. One of the victims was facing charges from the Burnett County District Attorney’s Office at the time of the recording.

