A St. Croix County jury convicted former Burnett County Assistant District Attorney Daniel Steffen on Thursday, April 27, with three counts of representations depicting nudity.
The complaint alleged Steffen created recordings of himself engaged in sexual activity with two separate victims at his Polk County home in 2018. The complaint further alleges that the victims told investigators that the recordings were made without their knowledge or consent. One of the victims was facing charges from the Burnett County District Attorney’s Office at the time of the recording.
“Those who abuse their positions of authority must be held accountable,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to the special agents, prosecutors, and victim services professionals who all worked to get justice in this case.”
This investigation was led by Wisconsin DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation. Special Agent Mary Van Schoyck was the lead investigator. Wisconsin DOJ Assistant Attorneys General David Maas and Ed Minser prosecuted the case with assistance from Paralegal Jackie Righter. Wisconsin DOJ victim services professionals Hannah Wrobel and Lisa Seidel provided victim services.
Each count is a Class I Felony, each punishable by a fine of not more than $10,000 or imprisonment of not more than 3 years and 6 months, or both.
Bond was revoked and the defendant was remanded into the custody of the sheriff pending sentencing. A scheduling conference via zoom will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, May 1, to schedule sentencing.
