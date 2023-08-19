The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Public Health Madison & Dane County have confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus in a Wisconsin resident this year. The individual is a resident of Dane County. Cases of West Nile virus have also been reported in three horses in Wisconsin, and several mosquito pools. The horse cases were located in Dunn and Clark counties, and the positive mosquitoes were from Milwaukee and Lafayette counties.
First human case of West Nile Virus this year in state reported
-
- Updated
- 0
The Ladysmith News
Rusk County Shopper
Local Legals
Northwoods Escape
Special Graduation Section
- To view this e-Edition click the image on the left.
Special Section
Online Poll
Have you seen any fall colors yet?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.