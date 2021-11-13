Ladysmith, WI (54848)

Today

Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the day. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.