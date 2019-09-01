A driver was arrested on allegations of a fifth operating while intoxicated offense following a crash that injured one person near Clear Lake in Polk County.
On Saturday, Aug. 31, at about 6:40 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle head on-crash on Wis. 65 at W. Church Road, just north of the Polk/St. Croix County line in Polk County.
According to the state patrol, a northbound vehicle was attempting to negotiate a curve when it crossed into the southbound lane and struck a southbound vehicle. The operator of the southbound vehicle was airlifted to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the northbound vehicle was arrested for 5th offense OWI by Polk County Sheriffs office.
Names were not released pending family notification.
The crash remains under investigation.
Assisting agencies included St. Croix County Sheriffs Department, Polk County Sheriffs Department, and New Richmond EMS.
