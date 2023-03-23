Department of Workforce Development

The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced the award of more than $473,000 in Technical Education Equipment Grants to 14 school districts.

Funded through the Wisconsin Fast Forward Program, the grants will help school districts expand their advanced manufacturing education programs and connect more than 2,200 students to high-wage, high-demand, and high-skill careers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.