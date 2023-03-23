The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced the award of more than $473,000 in Technical Education Equipment Grants to 14 school districts.
Funded through the Wisconsin Fast Forward Program, the grants will help school districts expand their advanced manufacturing education programs and connect more than 2,200 students to high-wage, high-demand, and high-skill careers.
Area districts benefitting from the awards include Gilman and Cornell schools, each receiving $50,000.
“By connecting students to cutting-edge, industry-leading equipment, schools are preparing our future workforce for the needs of employers today,” said DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek. “The value of technical education is evident through Wisconsin’s growing manufacturing industry and thriving economy.”
High school students will train in advanced manufacturing fields to prepare for stable careers while they obtain dual enrollment credits, industry-endorsed certificates, and technical endorsements on high school diplomas. Advanced manufacturing refers to a variety of manufacturing activities that depend on the use and coordination of information, automation, computation, software, sensing, and networking, and/or use of cutting-edge materials and emerging production capabilities enabled by the physical and biological sciences (e.g., nanotechnology, chemistry, and biology). This involves developing new ways of manufacturing existing products, and manufacturing new products that emerge from advancing technologies.
Schools will use the technical education equipment grants to install new equipment, including computer numerical control (CNC) machines, robotic welders, fiber laser cutting machines, 3D printers, and more.
Cornell School District, $50,000. Cornell School District, located in Chippewa County, will use grant funds to purchase a Bystronic Xpress 50 Press Brake, which will offer students real world experience on how to bend pre-cut sheet metal properly and efficiently. Students will become experienced operators of press brake tools and laser cutting technology to meet local industry needs.
School District of Gilman, $50,000. School District of Gilman, located in Taylor County, will use grant funds to purchase Amatrol Process Control Learning (PLC) Systems, which will be used to develop a one-of-a-kind K-20 in process control. The school district will use industry-relevant equipment to offer learning and career exploration in the fields of PLC programming, electrical systems, sensors, automated processes, relay control, process control, pneumatics, and smart sensors. They will focus on micro credentials through the Smart Automation Certification Alliance and Chippewa Valley Technical College. As a result, students will be workforce ready with industry recognized certifications.
Other schools receiving awards include:
Nicolet Union High School District, $21,190; Arrowhead Union High School District, $20,750; School District of West De Pere, $34,760; Grafton School District, $35,097; Cedar Grove-Belgium School District, $50,000; School District of Superior, $50,000; Elmbrook School District, $14,542; Muskego-Norway School District, $50,000; Watertown Unified School District,$42,530; Pardeeville Area School District, $8,885; Whitewater Unified School District, $10,500 and Mukwonago Area School District, $34,925.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.