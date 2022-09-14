There is now $50,000 more in the Holcombe Area Veterans Memorial building fund, thanks to a donation from the RCU Foundation Aug. 26. Dave Conrad, Veterans Memorial Committee member, took the original initiative to apply for the grant from the foundation.
After deliberation, RCU granted the amount requested, for the main construction of the memorial that is meant to honor the area’s service men and women.
“It’s not a war memorial, it’s a veterans memorial,” said memorial committee chairman Jim Mataczynski.
John Sackett, RCU Foundation president, says the bank’s philosophy from which the foundation was created, is to have a positive impact on the lives they touch. With a large collection of members in the Holcombe area, it was important to the foundation to honor veterans in their midst.
“When this project was brought to us, it was one of those things that we had quite a conversation about, not only the project, but what it meant,” said Sackett, adding that it is not just for the community, but for anyone who comes to the memorial, to celebrate and remember what it means to them.
Work continues on the memorial, piece by piece, but now, with the RCU grant, a larger piece can be completed, as more ideas come in.
“So many businesses in the area have stepped up...the whole community has been behind it,” said RCU Foundation/Lake Holcombe Town Board supervisor Doug Olson.
Mataczynski agreed, saying more and more families are coming forward with names to add to the memorial. So far, it was discovered that the oldest person who served, was in the War of 1812.
“We’re learning as a committee, just how many veterans there are in the Holcombe area,” said Mataczynski.
If anyone has information on a veteran in their family or know of a veteran in the Lake Holcombe School District, the memorial wants to know, to recognize their contribution.
“That’s what it’s all about,” said Mataczynski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.