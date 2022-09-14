Memorial Grant

A $50,000 grant presentation was held Aug 26, from the RCU Foundation to the Holcombe Area Veterans Memorial, to get the main part of the construction off the ground.

 Ginna Young photo/Cournell Courier

There is now $50,000 more in the Holcombe Area Veterans Memorial building fund, thanks to a donation from the RCU Foundation Aug. 26. Dave Conrad, Veterans Memorial Committee member, took the original initiative to apply for the grant from the foundation.

After deliberation, RCU granted the amount requested, for the main construction of the memorial that is meant to honor the area’s service men and women.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.