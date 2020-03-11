The Greater Ladysmith Area Chamber of Commerce and area community organizations are seeking nominees for the nine awards to be presented at the Community Awards and Recognition Banquet. The banquet will be held on Thursday, April 30, at JS Supper Club.
Nominees for awards are being sought from the general public. The awards include: Community Leader of the Year, Legacy Award, New Venture of the Year, The Green Award, Civic Organization of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Outstanding Youth and Outstanding Youth Organization.
For individual nominees include reasons why a person would be a good candidate, including relevant clubs, organizations, services and places of employment that are applicable. For business nominees include reasons why a business or organization would be a good candidate.
The Community Leader Award goes to a Rusk County resident or someone who works in Rusk County. They must have never received the award before. They must have shown community leadership in addition to his/her vocation or employment. The individual has demonstrated an active interest and significant involvement within the community and has raised the standards of social responsibility and is seen as a role model.
The Legacy Award goes to a someone who is a Rusk County resident or works in Rusk County. They must have never received the award before. This individual is someone who has made an impact on the community over many years time. The award may be awarded posthumously.
The New Venture of the Year Award goes to a business, individual or organization that has made an impact on the community within the last two years. The nominee should be based in or from Rusk County and has never received the award before. This could be a new program or service or event held in Rusk County.
The Green Award goes to a business or individual who has made substantial extra efforts toward environmental improvements in Rusk County. The recipient should be based in or from Rusk County and never received the award before.
Civic Organization Award goes to a recipient based in Rusk County. They must have never received the award before. The recipient must be a non-governmental group, composed mostly of volunteers that has demonstrated involvement in the community.
Small Business of the Year Award goes to a recipient based in Rusk County that has not received the award in the past five years. A small business is one with one to 25 full-time employees or the equivalent. The recipient also must demonstrate involvement in the community.
Large Business of the Year Award goes to a recipient based in Rusk County. A large business has 26 or more full-time employees or the equivalent. The recipient also must demonstrate involvement in the community.
Outstanding Youth Award goes to a Rusk County youth in grades K-12. This person must demonstrate involvement in the community through service or organizations.
Outstanding Youth Organization Award goes to a Rusk County youth organization with the majority of students involved in grades K-12. It must demonstrate involvement in the community through service and leadership development.
Making a nomination
Nominations should be submitted on an official nomination form available at the Rusk County Visitor Center. A fillable PDF form can be requested by emailing Chamber Office Manager Andy Strom at manager@ladysmithchamber.com.
Return forms to the Greater Ladysmith Area Chamber of Commerce by Wednesday, April 1. Send forms to manager@ladysmithchamber.com or via mail at Greater Ladysmith Area Chamber of Commerce, 205 W. Ninth St. S, Ladysmith, WI, 54848.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.