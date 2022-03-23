Students and staff at Ladysmith Middle & High School were evacuated last Thursday, after law enforcement received a threat of a bomb in the building.
The caller making the threat warned a bomb was placed in an English room at the school. The caller also advised the person who left the bomb was wearing a red and white shirt, a black jacket and blue jeans.
No bomb or dangerous devices were found.
“Nothing was located,” Ladysmith Police Chief Kevin Julien said.
Emergency crews began responding the school at 12:35 p.m., March 17.
Precautionary measures were taken, starting with getting everyone safely out of and away from the building.
Students and staff were directed to the far east end of the school’s main parking lot, about 100 yards from the school. The school enrolls about 450 students in grades 6-12.
All available area law enforcement officers from multiple agencies — including those who were off duty — were asked to respond. Ambulance crews were placed on standby at the fire hall and nearby businesses. Ladysmith firefighters blocked the two school entrances at Edgewood Avenue and E. 16th Street N.
More than a dozen officers were on scene.
With the school evacuated, officers from the Ladysmith and Rusk County Sheriff’s departments entered the building to investigate.
“A decision was made to get kids out and do a protective sweep of the building,” Julien said. “We made a proactive sweep of every room in the whole building, but there wasn’t any indication of where an explosive might be.”
If a suspicious device had been located, local law enforcement would have contracted to have a specialized bomb squad respond, according to Julien.
The bomb threat call was made to the business office line at the Ladysmith Police Department, and transferred to dispatchers.
“It was a bomb threat made toward Ladysmith High School,” Julien said. “It was a foreign voice.”
The incident was handled “pretty well” given the level of the threat and the large number of people that were evacuated, according to Julien. Once out of the building, students began calling parents on cell phones and families began arriving in private vehicles to pick up children.
School officials canceled classes for the rest of the day, and school buses arrived to take children home.
School District Administrator Laura Stunkel thanked staff, students and parents for their cooperation in the emergency situation. The building was evacuated due to the bomb threat, according to Stunkel.
“All students and staff are safe and that is our main goal,” Stunkel said. “We made the quick decision to evacuate the students and staff to the parking lot for their safety.”
Students were not allowed back into the building. Their belongings remained where they were left.
Buses were called, and the elementary building was informed. Due to combined routes for elementary and middle/high school buses, officials canceled classes for the rest of the day at both buildings.
“We loaded students on the bus and checked out students to parents in an organized manner at the east end of the LMHS parking lot,” Stunkel said. “We did not release elementary students early due to safety. We did so because of shared transportation, the timing of the incident and siblings from both buildings.”
Law enforcement officers, along with teachers, did a thorough search of the entire building.
Teachers were escorted in by officers as school staff would best know any objects that might be out of place in their rooms, according to Julien.
“They found nothing of concern. They reassured us that the building is safe and classes can resume in the morning,” Stunkel said.
Stunkel encouraged families to talk with their children about the incident. She added the school guidance department is available to help answer questions or concerns with your child.
“Our school safety team met with the entire staff to process and reflect on the situation,” Stunkel said.
Julien stated law enforcement and school officials will meet within a week to discuss the incident and review the evacuation process.
No arrests have been made. Law enforcement officers continue to investigate the threat.
By 2:33 p.m., law enforcement advised the school was back open for normal business operations about 2 hours after the incident started.
At least five other law enforcement agencies in the state received similar threats on the same day, St. Patrick’s Day, according to Julien. One of them was the Two Rivers Police Department, he said.
Bomb threats were called into the Two Rivers Joint Dispatch Center on Wednesday and Thursday, March 16-17, about an explosive device being located inside of Two Rivers High School. While classes were not in session, all students and staff in the building were evacuated.
Two Rivers law enforcement officials deemed the threats as instances of “swatting.”
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.
“They were able to ID the call coming from Ethiopia,” Julien said.
Julien said the motives of the caller or callers is unknown, other than they disrupt people’s life when they happen.
News outlets statewide reported on other similar threats last week involving incidents later determined to be not credible.
A bomb threat was called in from out of state against the Ninth Grade Center at the Oak Creek High School campus Wednesday, March 16.
Students and staff in nearby Roncalli High School were evacuated to a safe area after a reported bomb threat Wednesday, March 16.
A bomb threat was called in to Algoma High School, near Green Bay, Thursday, March 17.
Earlier this month, Madison law enforcement officials responded to a string of unsubstantiated school threats resulting in lockdowns and heightened security at city schools.
Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds expressed concern the pattern of threats could continue, adding they have taken a toll on students and first responders alike.
“The fact that these threats, all similar in nature, are turning up to be unsubstantiated (is) not only a tremendous strain on our first responder resources, but it’s also causing learning loss for those students in both Jefferson and Madison Memorial, and that’s just absolutely unacceptable,” LeMonds told a Madison news outlet, WISC-TV.
The speculation is these recent threats were called in from overseas.
Last December, many parents including in Ladysmith, kept their children out of school after vague warnings of threats circulated on TikTok and other social media platforms, police and school officials said. It was not clear where the warnings originated, but they had been circulating for days on many sites.
In a statement on Twitter, the F.B.I. urged people to contact the police or the federal authorities if they saw a threat against a school. “DO NOT share or forward the threat,” the bureau said. “Doing so can spread misinformation and cause panic.”
There was a similar wave of closures and increased police presence at schools in late October, after districts reported seeing vague threats on Snapchat and TikTok.
Though no explosives were found, 57 historically Black colleges and universities and houses of worship were targeted by bomb threats between Jan. 4 and Feb. 16, according to a new statement from the FBI.
The bomb threats came via phone calls and emails, instant messages and online posts.
Mathieu Deflem, a professor of sociology at the University of South Carolina, said the emotional and financial costs of responding to threats, credible or not, “can be tremendous.” But officials have little choice but to respond in some form, he said in a New York Times article.
Felony statutes would apply in instances of bomb threats, under Wisconsin law.
Officers from the Rusk County Sheriff’s and Ladysmith Police departments, Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources responded to the threat to Ladysmith Middle & High School. The Ladysmith Fire Department and Rusk County Ambulance Service also responded.
School was back in session on Friday, the day after the incident.
