Northwest Region Construction Update
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) provides weekly updates on road construction projects in the following counties in northwest Wisconsin: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau and Washburn counties. Schedules are dependent on weather and subject to change.
Most road construction will pause this afternoon to open as many lanes as possible. In the Northwest Region, motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts over the Labor Day Weekend:
- Barron County: The on-ramp from WIS 48 to northbound US 53 in Rice Lake is closed, and motorists are being detoured on US 53 southbound to the County O exit, (Exit 140).
- Bayfield County: The South Fish Creek Bridge on US 63 just south of US 2 is closed; passenger vehicles are being detoured on County F, and trucks are being detoured on WIS 118, WIS 112 and US 2.
- Chippewa County: WIS 27 is closed just south of Cornell, and traffic is being detoured via WIS 29, WIS 178 and WIS 64.
- Dunn and St. Croix counties: Traffic on I-94 is split in a 3-1 configuration in the Knapp Hill area west of Menomonie, so westbound motorists can expect lane shifts.
- Jackson County: US 12/WIS 27 northeast of Black River Falls is closed, and traffic is being detoured via I-94, WIS 95 and US 12/WIS 27.
- Road closures for bridge replacement: Pieper Road,bridge over the east fork of the Chippewa River, Ashland County; Pray Avenue, Cunningham Creek Bridge, and Riplinger Road, Popple River Bridge, both in Clark County; County G, Buffalo River Bridge, Jackson County; 465th Avenue, Rush River Bridge, Pierce County; County B and County D, Deer Tail Creek bridges, and South Hutchinson Road, Soft Maple Creek Bridge, all in Rusk County.
